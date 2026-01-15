Denmark is Arming its F-16s & F-35s With New Air-to-Air Weapons

The new air-to-air weapons bring the added advantage of arming Denmark’s fleet of F-16s as well, which have in recent years been receiving substantial service life extension upgrades to ensure the decades old aircraft can remain functional and operationally relevant surging into the coming decades. An ability to fortify a growing 5th-gen fleet of F-35s with upgraded 4th-gen F-16s is quite significant as it contributes to Denmark’s overall ability to add firepower. Stealthy 5th-generation F-35s can help a European force establish air superiority in a conflict with Russia, an operational environment in which 4th-gen F-16s can provide added air attack support. This circumstance is improved by a fast-increasing ability for F-35s to interoperate and share target information with 4th-gen aircraft. This target sharing between F-35s and F-16s is greatly enhanced by the extent to which F-16 can be upgraded with a retrofitted AESA radar similar to what’s on the F-35. AESA radar is not only more precise and higher resolution but can also track multiple targets at one time. In a tactical sense, this means F-35s and F-16s are well positioned to acquire targets, share information and form a combined air attack force.