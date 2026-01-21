Does SR-72 Hypersonic Dark Star Have Technical Challenges?

The Pentagon is well aware of this phenomenon, due to its ongoing work on hypersonic weapons and possible defenses against them; a projectile traveling at hypersonic speeds can make it extremely difficult if not impossible for any ground-based radar to establish a continuous target “track” by simply traveling too quickly from one radar field of regard to another. The speed of transit from one radar aperture to another with hypersonic projectiles greatly complicates targeting a moving jet. This of course would hold true for hypersonic drones and manned jets as well, a circumstance indicating that the SR-72 could potentially add unprecedented value. Any ability to fly, survey, network and attack at hypersonic speeds would only increase the detection challenges for ground-based SAMS need to establish a radar “lock” and target “track.”