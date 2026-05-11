Emerging B-21 Integrates New Weapons & Concepts of Operation

Equally important is the integration of the B61 Mod 13, the latest evolution of the long-serving B61 family of nuclear gravity bombs. Unlike the LRSO, which is designed for stand-off delivery, the B61 Mod 13 is intended for direct deployment over a target. When paired with the B-21’s stealth and precision navigation systems, this weapon provides a highly accurate and flexible option for striking hardened or deeply buried targets. The B-61 Mod 13 bomb is a modern upgrade of a series of previously existing B-61s which combines a variety of different variants or blast effects into a single munition. Instead of needing separate weapons for earth-penetrating, point detonation or “area blast” effects, the B-61 Mod 13 combines all of these options into a tailorable weapon able to achieve any of these effects.