F-35 Gets New Weapons to Fly to 2070

This air-to-air and air-to-ground attack weapon is more precise, less detectable, more lethal and longer range than the existing AIM-120 AMRAAM, as it was engineered specifically to address the changing threat equation. Many of the details of the AIM 260 are not available publicly for security reasons, yet its arrival could prove critical to the continued relevance of the F-35. As has been the case throughout the multi-year trajectory of the F-35, software “drops,” “adaptations,” “interfaces” and fire control specs are needed to accommodate new generations of weapons as they appear, so a delay in the integration of Block 4 means the AIM 260 simply will not fire from the F-35.