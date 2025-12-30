F-35 Gets Paradigm-Changing New "Weapons" With Block 4 Software Drop

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

The anticipated arrival of the F-35s Block 4 software upgrade will bring new targeting capability, sensing range, networking and lethality in what could be a paradigm-changing manner, yet arrival delays could lead one to question the utility of actually finishing or finalizing the upgrade across the entire fleet. However, even if the Block 4 Tech Refresh 3 improvements arrive later than hoped for, they are nonetheless extremely critical to the future of the platform. Software drops are iterative, meaning each new integrated package builds upon and advances the previous one, therefore completing Block 4 drop is critical to the future stability and performance of the F-35. The Pentagon hopes to fly its F-35 variants well into the 2070s, something which does seem realistic given the extent to which new software, sensing, weapons and computing enhancements can ensure the platform remains relevant or even superior to evolving rival threats.

F-35 Software Drops

Incremental software “drops” for the F-35 have been a defining element of the 5th-generation aircraft’s maturation and modernization trajectory over a period of several decades. Each new software configuration has progressively expanded the jet’s weapons envelope, sensing and overall performance parameters, yet the most recent and extremely critical Block 4 software upgrade could almost redefine the platform’s capabilities.

The success and implementation of Block 4 hinges upon the continued production of a technological upgrade to the F-35 referred to as Tech-Refresh 3, something which introduces new generations of computer processing power into the jet. Over the years, new software “drops” have enabled the F-35 to fire new weapons. Block 4 in particular enables the F-35 to fire weapons such as the new ultra high-tech, long-range AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile.

This air-to-air and air-to-ground attack weapon is more precise, less detectable, more lethal and longer range than the existing AIM-120 AMRAAM, as it was engineered specifically to address the changing threat equation. Many of the details of the AIM 260 are not available publicly for security reasons, yet its arrival could prove critical to the continued relevance of the F-35. As has been the case throughout the multi-year trajectory of the F-35, software “drops,” “adaptations,” “interfaces” and fire control specs are needed to accommodate new generations of weapons as they appear, so a delay in the integration of Block 4 means the AIM 260 simply will not fire from the F-35.

Stormbreaker & AARGM-ER

Block 4 also enables the F-35 to fire the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile - ER, a significant air-attack weapon engineered to identify and “destroy” ground based enemy air defenses emitting an electronic signature. The ER or “extended range” component of this is extremely significant, as it is designed to enable a manned fighter jet to target and attack air defenses from safer “stand-off” ranges.

The most significant impact of Block 4, however, likely pertains to a critically important weapon known as the Stormbreaker, a guided air-dropped bomb capable of tracking and destroying targets at ranges up to 40 nautical miles. In development for many years by Raytheon, the Stormbreaker incorporates a now famous “tri-mode seeker,” meaning it can leverage RF, laser or all weather millimeter wave guidance and targeting technology.

The weapon is also engineered with a two-way data link enabling retargeting and in-flight adjustments. Tactically speaking, the GBU-53/B Stormbreaker can track a moving target through fog or weather obscurants from great distances and adjust course as needed. This much anticipated weapon will greatly multiply and expand the F-35s attack capabilities in more dynamic modern threat environments.

Block 4 also increases the overall size of the weapons arsenal with which the F-35A and F-35C can fly due to the addition of a “Sidekick” weapons rack expanding the internal weapons-carrying capacity of the jets from four to six missiles.

