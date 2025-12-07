F-35 Plays Major Attack Role in Operation Midnight Hammer

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

The Pentagon was clear months ago that indeed the B-2 bombers used in the attack on Iran were supported by 4th and 5th-generation aircraft, so it comes as little surprise that news reports are now specifying that indeed F-35s played a central role in escorting the stealth bombers.

An interesting essay in Business Insider quotes a US Air Force commander explaining that the F-35s flew “hundreds of miles into Iran” and were the last to leave. The Air Force officer further states that the F-35s used missiles against surface-to-air missile sites.

"We flew hundreds of miles into Iran, escorting the B-2s the entire way," Lt. Col. Aaron Osborne, commander of the 34th Fighter Squadron, shared in a US Air Force story, as quoted by Business Insider. "We employed weapons to great effect against multiple surface-to-air missile sites."

F-35 vs. Iranian Air Defenses

While not surprising, these Air Force comments seem to indicate that, alongside the broad discussion of the successful performance of the B-2, the F-35 was also extremely effective at eluding and destroying Iranian air defenses. The comment that the F-35s went deep into Iran and were the last to leave also seems to indicate that the F-35s may have used their sensors to help with forward ISR functions given the ranges at which it can detect targets and process sensor data.

In an initial sense, the forward “scouting,” “sensing,” “protecting” role of the F-35 would suggest that the aircraft’s stealth properties were very effective against ground-based radar in a way they were not tested before. While details are not likely available for security reasons, the F-35 may have used its advanced EW suite to “jam” or disable Iranian air defenses, uses precise stand-off air-to-ground weapons missiles to destroy them or even networked in real time with forward operating drones able to “relay” back threat specifics. The F-35 is specifically engineered with bolts and seams designed to elude radar detection with a smooth, rounded exterior fortified by radar absorbent composite materials.

The performance of the F-35 seems extremely significant because it may have been one of the first times “U.S.” F-35s destroyed Russian-built air defenses. Iran is well known to have Russian-built S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, which have without question been targeted by Israeli F-35s, yet U.S. Air Force F-35s may not have operated in this capacity before. F-35s were used in Afghanistan against the Taliban and British F-35s were reportedly used against ISIS in Iraq, yet the U.S. F-35s may have had only limited, if any, actual combat experience against “live” and “armed” advanced air defenses.

The results of the Operation Midnight Hammer mission would indicate that indeed the F-35 functioned as intended as a stealth, multi-role attack platform with highly advanced, high-resolution, long-range sensors fortified by advanced computing.

F-35 Networking

The F-35s also likely played a critical role as a forward sensing “node” able to detect threats and “clear” or “safeguard” the airspace for higher-altitude B-2s to operate. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was not aware of any “shots” fired at the B-2, a comment which speaks well of the B-2s stealth properties and also indicates that indeed the F-35 may have proven essential with efforts to protect the B-2s. It is also entirely conceivable that the F-35 was able to “network” information to the B-2 through secure datalinks to assist with targeting precision. Pentagon leaders were clear that the B-2s were extremely precise and effective in striking their intended targets, so it would not be at all surprising if F-35s used stealth and advanced sensing to further identify and verify targets for the B-2s.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University