F-47 Computing: AI-Enabled Targeting, Mission Data Files, Integrated Sensing?

New generations of sensing and computing can also support greater levels of autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming, something of great relevance to the F-47s mission to operate several drones, or Collaborative Combat Aircraft at one time. Advanced computing can organize incoming sensor data from otherwise disparate or disaggregated points of origin, perform the necessary analytics and make time-sensitive combat determinations. Using the necessary interfaces and gateways able to exchange, aggregate and analyze information, advanced AI-capable computers can integrate incoming information from otherwise disparate sources or transport layers. Perhaps some data arrives through GPS, yet other critical data is received through different datalinks, RF or wireless signals, the right interfaces and gateways can enable interoperability by essentially pooling and “translating” data from otherwise incompatible transport layers