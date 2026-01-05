Finland Orders 66 F-35s - Expands European JSF Network

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Finland’s decision to acquire 66 new F-35A fighter jets further expands Europe’s ability to “blanket” or overwhelm any Russian air threat with a massive, multi-national fleet of F-35s in the event of a large-scale confrontation.

Many Eastern European nations such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece, Norway, Germany and Denmark could collectively field an 200-or more aircraft strong multi national force of networked F-35s. Lockheed’s vice president for F-35 international sales, JR McDonald, has said that by 2030, there will be as many as 600 of F-35s flying for countries in Europe.

NATO advantage

This reality gives NATO an unparalleled or massive advantage over Russia in any potential great power conflict, as the alliance would be positioned to operate hundreds more 5th-generation aircraft than Russia. Russia is known to only operate a small number of its 5th-generation stealth Su-57s. Russia’s Su-57 production has also been plagued with budget difficulties and manufacturing complications, so it is not at all clear that Russia will field a credible force of 5th-generation stealth aircraft in the near future.

In the event of any potential Russian land incursion in the Baltics or Eastern Europe, Russia would be extremely challenged to establish any kind of air superiority. This would leave its ground forces extremely vulnerable to being destroyed from the air by allied F-35s; a Russian ground invasion would arguably have little to no chance in any attack on the European continent given its massive 5th-generation air deficit.

F-35 threat library

A larger multi-national force of F-35s will increasingly be able to share information and operate from a common “threat library.” The F-35 is famous for its often-discussed Mission Data Files, an advanced computer threat library which bounces new incoming sensor data off of an extensive, specific threat-data base. Should a sensor encounter a Chinese J-20 for example, or a Russian Su-57, the aircraft's onboard computer will instantly be able to identify and "verify" the target for pilots in need of launching a rapid attack. The US Air Force consistently updates and upgrades the threat library, much of which is specific to geographical threat areas around different theaters of operation.

Now, while each F-35 has its own threat library or Mission Data Files, each F-35 member country operates with a specific version of its own "national" threat library compilation. With data bases from F-35 libraries slightly different, pilots from different member-countries could struggle to verify targets and pass precise threat information in some cases as they may not operate from the same database. For this reason, weapons developers, political leaders and military leaders are working diligently to craft a single "common data base" for all F-35 member nations to use, according to Pentagon and industry weapons developers.

Common Data Files

This new common data base will incorporate precise, accurate and common information for all F-35 fighters, something which better enables target-sharing, collaborative attack and in-flight intelligence gathering. Each country's respective Mission Data Files are slightly different and tailored to each country's individual "threat-determined" needs. While much of the information is of course common, a single collective, unified "common data file" is necessary for all F-35 member nations to operate with. These efforts are underway, and weapons developers explain the technology has matured to the point wherein a single, common threat library for all F-35s can be created and integrated into member-country aircraft. However, despite the technological possibilities, existing policy determinations between F-35 member nations need to catch up with the progress of the technology to enable rapid implementation of a common system. The common system will of course incorporate some elements from all countries, as it will not be identical to each countries' individual library. One single Common Data File will be engineered with advanced computing and distributed across the multinational F-35 force.

As is the case with most Mission Data Files updates and upgrades, the Common Data Files will likely require software upgrades and computer system adjustments. With the large number of countries now joining the family of F-35 nations in recent years, there would appear to be a significant tactical advantage associated with having a NATO-wide Common Data Files.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University