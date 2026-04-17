Future B-52 Will Launch Drones, Fire Lasers & StandOff Weapons

This iconic bomber is evolving, set to unleash drones, lasers, and standoff weapons, redefining aerial warfare in the coming decades.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Air superiority is the key reason the U.S. Air Force B-52 has been successful over Iran, as the large, non-stealthy classic platform would face extreme challenges operating against advanced Russian or Chinese air defenses. However, the historic bomber is not to be fully dismissed when considering a high-end fight, as it is increasingly armed with stand-off precision weaponry capable of holding enemy targets at risk at distances beyond the reach of advanced air defenses. The Iran war demonstrates the short and long-term utility of the B-52 as its mission envelope continues to expand rapidly as new air-launched drone, networking and laser weapons continue to progress.
Moving into the future, the B-52 will launch drones, fire lasers, operate as a flying command and control hub and function as a large “arsenal” plane able to deliver devastating strikes in areas where the U.S. has air superiority. U.S. Central Command and multiple media reports say the B-52 is targeting command and control sites, ammunition depots and possible troop locations within Iran. The bomber can bring massive amounts of supportive firepower into areas where advanced, stealthy fighter jets and missiles have already destroyed air defense systems and created a safer air “corridor” through which 4th-generation fighters and large platforms such as the B-52 can operate.
B-52 to 2050 for Future War
Modernization is a key reason why the B-52 continues to maintain relevance and stay on the cutting edge of bombing attack technology. The most recent development with continued B-52 improvement pertains to the well-known re-engining effort for the aircraft. For many years now, the Air Force has been working with Boeing and Rolls Royce to integrate a new more powerful and efficient engine for the B-52. Rolls-Royce reported months ago that the first phases of sea-level tests have also been completed, something which greatly helped solidify data-analysis for the new engine. The success of the recent testing, according to Rolls-Royce, helped validate the F130 engine’s dual pod configuration as well.
B-52 Networking
While there has been some structural reinforcement performed on the airframe, the aircraft has received an entirely new suite of avionics, computing command and control technology and weapons configurations. The improvements are multi-faceted as they include the addition of a modernized digital communications system known as Combat Network Communication Technology, (CONECT). Not only does CONECT accelerate and refine data transmission, management, collection and storage but it also helps the service advance tactics and concepts of operation for the modern B-52. With CONECT, crews conducting operations are now capable of receiving in-flight intelligence information and target updates in a way that was not previously possible. Using what’s called an ARC 210 Warrior software-programmable voice and data radio, pilots using CONECT can now send and receive targeting data, mapping information or intelligence with ground stations, command centers and other aircraft.
B-52 Attack
The B-52 has also in recent years received a massive internal weapons bay upgrade which has completely changed its bomb-carrying and attack capacity. The 1760 Internal Weapons Bay Upgrade, or IWBU, will allow the B-52 to internally carry up to eight of the newest “J-Series” bombs in addition to carrying six on pylons under each wing. The B-52 have previously been able to carry JDAM weapons externally, but with the IWBU the aircraft will be able to internally house some of the most cutting edge precision-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, among others.
Additional weapons upgrades are impacting the tactical approach fundamental to the B-52, evolving what began as an “area-weapon” into a platform capable of much more advanced precision, long-range attacks. As an area-attack platform, the B-52 has historically been able to drop massive amounts of “unguided” are bombs to blanket an enemy area with attack and also enable ground-forces to maneuver into improved formations.
New B-52 Nuclear Weapons
The B-52 is expected to receive the emerging nuclear-capable Long Range Stand-Off missile, a missile which greatly increases the range and attack possibilities for the B-52 moving beyond its legacy Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM). The B-52, which has been nuclear capable for decades, has also been considered as an “arsenal plane” or massive “bomb truck” capable of transporting munitions in support of attack missions and potentially even launching drones. The B-52 has a massive, 185-foot wingspan, a weight of about 185,000 pounds and an ability to reach high sub-sonic speeds and altitudes of 50,000 feet.
Kris Osborn is the Military Technology Editor of 1945. Osborn is also President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University