Future B-52 Will Launch Drones, Fire Lasers & StandOff Weapons

While there has been some structural reinforcement performed on the airframe, the aircraft has received an entirely new suite of avionics, computing command and control technology and weapons configurations. The improvements are multi-faceted as they include the addition of a modernized digital communications system known as Combat Network Communication Technology, (CONECT). Not only does CONECT accelerate and refine data transmission, management, collection and storage but it also helps the service advance tactics and concepts of operation for the modern B-52. With CONECT, crews conducting operations are now capable of receiving in-flight intelligence information and target updates in a way that was not previously possible. Using what’s called an ARC 210 Warrior software-programmable voice and data radio, pilots using CONECT can now send and receive targeting data, mapping information or intelligence with ground stations, command centers and other aircraft.