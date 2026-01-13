How Combat Tested Cold War F-4 Phantom II Earned Its Place in History

Looking at its history, it seems likely the combat success of the F-4 influenced the emergence of the F-15 and carrier-launched planes such as the F/A-18. Interestingly, the F-4 appears to have taken on a wide range of roles, including ground-attack, air-to-air combat, and carrier-launched bombing missions. The aircraft does seem to occupy a uniquely influential space in the history of fighter jet development, particularly when one considers that today’s F-35 is, after all, a “multi-role” fighter. Perhaps the Concepts of Operation fundamental to what’s now considered multi-role were generated and refined during combat use of the F-4.