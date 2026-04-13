How Did a Mach 2.5 F-15 Get "Hit" by Iranians?

A Mach 2.5 F-15 Eagle, built for speed, falls prey to Iranian defenses. Unpacking how this powerful jet met its match.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Iran is known to operate some Russian-built S-300 and S-400 surface to air missiles, and likely has ground-fired, heat-seeking infrared anti-aircraft weapons, yet it still seems somewhat surprising that a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle was “hit” recently by Iranian forces.
It is surprising on a number of levels, particularly given that Iran’s air-defenses are believed to have been largely destroyed over the course of the last year due to Israeli and now U.S. air strikes. Air superiority has been established by the U.S. and Israel, yet there may be some remnants of Iranian air defenses left. The most likely scenario may simply be that the F-15 was flying at a lower altitude and got hit by a lucky shot from some kind of heat seeking shoulder-fired ground weapon.
The operative question pertains to the extent to which they have been modernized, as the newest applications of S-400 and S-500 Russian-engineered air defenses using digital networking to one another, a wider range of frequencies and can establish a “target lock” on aircraft at longer ranges. However, they do not seem capable of tracking and hitting “stealth” aircraft, at least thus far, and they may be largely destroyed.
F-15 Combat record
Nonetheless, an F-15E was hit in the air over Iran, a reality which is likely somewhat concerning to Pentagon war planners. In one sense, a single aircraft or two being “hit” throughout the course of more than 13,000 sorties may not be surprising, yet each instance is certain to be taken very seriously. There are several key variables to consider here, the first of which simply being that the F-15E, while quite possibly the fastest fighter jet to ever exist, is not stealthy. This means that the sharp edges, contours and protruding structures such as externally carried weapons will undoubtedly enable electromagnetic “pings” to bounce off and deliver a rendering or radar return picture to ground defenses. The F-15E can hit speeds of Mach 2.5 in some instances, and speed itself is a survivability enhancing characteristic, yet lack of stealth leaves aircraft vulnerable in a modern threat environment.
The F-15 is also likely used for its impressive combat record, as the jet is famous for never having lost a dogfight. A 4th-generation F-15E is a perfect supplement to 5th-generation air power, as it can deliver additional firepower in areas where the Air Force has air superiority. Stealth aircraft such as an F-35 or F-22 can destroy ground air defenses and create a safer “corridor” through which heavily armed 4th-generation aircraft can travel to conduct attack missions and deliver ordnance.
Upgraded F-15
Today’s F-15 has also been massively upgraded with new generations of technology, so while the airframe and original design may be from the 1980s, the aircraft now flies with a state of the art suite of technologies. The jet not only has the most modern electronics and avionics, but in recent years the Strike Eagle has received a new AESA radar (Active Electronically Scanned Array) capable of scanning multiple threats at one time. Several years ago, the F-15 received a new electronic warfare and targeting system and was integrated with the fastest jet-computing processor in the world, called the Advanced Display Core Processor II which, Boeing innovators have said, performs 87-billion computing functions per second.
F-15 CounterMeasures
The F-15 is certain to continue its ongoing attack missions as part of Epic Fury, as the jet can use EW countermeasures, flares and pure “speed” to avoid being hit. The aircraft will also benefit from advanced networking technologies, meaning it can receive threat and targeting detail quickly from nearby drones, aircraft and ground command centers. This real-time intelligence information, such as learning the locations of air defenses or the origins of incoming ground fire, can help streamline attack and also ensure the jet can maneuver away from incoming fire. Also, 4th and 5th-generation aircraft are increasingly being used for Close Air Support missions, particularly aircraft with exceptional speed and maneuverability. High-speed targeting and precision air-to-ground weaponry could enable an F-15 to fly closer to the ground and attack enemy ground forces on the move. While a fighter jet like the F-15 might not be configured to absorb small arms fire the way an A-10 is built to do, it can use speed, vectoring agility and precision air-to-ground fire to attack enemy ground targets. The F-15 is armed with an internal 20mm M61A1 Vulcan Gatling cannon able to fire 6,000 rounds per minute, firepower which can have a lethal effect on enemy ground forces.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University