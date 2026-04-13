How Did a Mach 2.5 F-15 Get "Hit" by Iranians?

The F-15 is certain to continue its ongoing attack missions as part of Epic Fury, as the jet can use EW countermeasures, flares and pure “speed” to avoid being hit. The aircraft will also benefit from advanced networking technologies, meaning it can receive threat and targeting detail quickly from nearby drones, aircraft and ground command centers. This real-time intelligence information, such as learning the locations of air defenses or the origins of incoming ground fire, can help streamline attack and also ensure the jet can maneuver away from incoming fire. Also, 4th and 5th-generation aircraft are increasingly being used for Close Air Support missions, particularly aircraft with exceptional speed and maneuverability. High-speed targeting and precision air-to-ground weaponry could enable an F-15 to fly closer to the ground and attack enemy ground forces on the move. While a fighter jet like the F-15 might not be configured to absorb small arms fire the way an A-10 is built to do, it can use speed, vectoring agility and precision air-to-ground fire to attack enemy ground targets. The F-15 is armed with an internal 20mm M61A1 Vulcan Gatling cannon able to fire 6,000 rounds per minute, firepower which can have a lethal effect on enemy ground forces.