How Did Israel Modify its F-15i For Regional War?

F-15EX Eagle II is the most advanced evolution of the F-15 platform developed for the U.S. Air Force. It is intended to replace aging F-15C/D models and complement fifth-generation aircraft such as the F-22 and F-35. Rather than focusing primarily on deep strike. The F-15EX is designed as a highly adaptable “arsenal platform” capable of air superiority, long-range missile carriage, and strike operations. It can bring massive ordnance and fire support to reinforce attack missions from stealthy 5th-gen aircraft designed to destroy air defenses, establish air superiority and create a safer “air corridor” for less stealthy aircraft to attack. The F-15EX leverages decades of technological advancement since the F-15I’s introduction, including cutting-edge digital avionics, open mission systems architecture, and a powerful Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.