How Did Serbian Air Defenses Shoot Down a Stealth F-117 NightHawk in 1999

On March 27, 1999, during the NATO bombing campaign against Yugoslavia, Serbian air defenses achieved what may at one point seems unlikely if not impossible: they shot down an American F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. The destruction of the aircraft, officially designated “Vega 31,” became one of the most famous events of the Kosovo War and marked the first confirmed combat loss of a stealth aircraft in history. Although the incident did not fundamentally change the outcome of the conflict, it demonstrated that advanced military technology is never invulnerable and that careful planning, adaptability, and tactical ingenuity can sometimes rival technological superiority.