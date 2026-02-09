How Did The Famous SR-71 Blackbird Reach Mach 3.2?

Stealthy, high-altitude, and faster than any existing aircraft are all accurate ways to describe the famous SR-71 Blackbird, a high-speed reconnaissance plane that may have been ahead of its time. How can the fastest aircraft on earth now sit in a museum after being cancelled in 1997? The SR-71 Blackbird showed it could reach unprecedented and, as of yet, unrivaled speeds of Mach 3.2 and equally defining breakthrough altitudes of 85,000 feet. Was the Blackbird really that fast? The answer is likely yes, although there have been varying accounts of its speed over the course of many years.