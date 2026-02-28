How Famous SR-71 Engine Hit Mach 3+ and Outran Missiles

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird remains one of the most often referenced achievements in aerospace engineering, as it was capable of sustained cruise speeds above Mach 3.2 and altitudes exceeding 80,000 feet. The aircraft’s performance was not simply the result of aerodynamic refinement or advanced materials, but of a next-generation engine and propulsion system which continues to inform modern engine technology.. At the heart of this achievement were its two Pratt & Whitney J58 engines—powerplants that transformed from turbojets into ramjet-like systems at high speed. The speed and power of these engines has been attributed to their design, which includes inlet geometry, and fuel chemistry enabled the SR-71 to travel at speeds no other operational air-breathing aircraft has ever sustained.