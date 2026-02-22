How Israel Modified its F-35i Adir to Counter Iran

Iran, for example, claims to have the ability to intercept, jam, or take down drones with an EW system and shot down a U.S. Navy BAMS-D Global Hawk variant several years ago. When it comes to the realm of EW many of the specifics are likely not available for security reasons, yet the U.S. F-35 is reported to operate with an extremely advanced EW system. Cutting-edge EW systems are able to discern and “deconflict” the spectrum to identify hostile or threatening frequencies and RF signatures to establish a “line of bearing” and succeed in jamming or disabling enemy communications or weapons guidance systems. The F-35A now operates with a BAE-built AN/ASQ-239 EW system, which its developers say introduces 360-degree detection, greater ranges and signal fidelity, and advanced countermeasures.