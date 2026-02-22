How Israel Modified its F-35i Adir to Counter Iran

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
The Israeli Defense Forces F-35i Adir 5th-generation aircraft is specifically modified by Israel to address known regional threats. ... such as Iran. The F-35 Adir is engineered with indigenous IDF technology likely tailored to counter Iran threats, an adaptation including EW technologies well-positioned to identify and "jam" or "disable" the radar and RF signals of Iranian Air Defense Systems. The Israeli Defense Forces have indigenously built in adjusted technologies such as a separate “jamming pods,” EW weapons systems, guided bombs and air-to-air missiles.
There are several possible reasons for this, as the U.S. and allied-produced F-35 is certainly engineered with a cutting-edge, capable suite of EW weaponry. Perhaps there are some proprietary Israeli-based EW technologies that inspired the Israeli Air Force to integrate its own system and weaponry.
A tailored EW system might make sense for Israel, given the nature of the threats it might be likely to face. For example, many of Israel’s regional threats such as Iran or militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah would of course not present an air threat to Israel in terms of aircraft. An F-35-armed Israeli Air Force would not need to fight for air supremacy against regional threats, however, it would likely benefit greatly from advanced EW sufficient to jam the electronics and guidance systems of any ground-fired anti-aircraft weapons.
F-35I Adir vs. Regional Threats
Iran, for example, claims to have the ability to intercept, jam, or take down drones with an EW system and shot down a U.S. Navy BAMS-D Global Hawk variant several years ago. When it comes to the realm of EW many of the specifics are likely not available for security reasons, yet the U.S. F-35 is reported to operate with an extremely advanced EW system. Cutting-edge EW systems are able to discern and “deconflict” the spectrum to identify hostile or threatening frequencies and RF signatures to establish a “line of bearing” and succeed in jamming or disabling enemy communications or weapons guidance systems. The F-35A now operates with a BAE-built AN/ASQ-239 EW system, which its developers say introduces 360-degree detection, greater ranges and signal fidelity, and advanced countermeasures.
EW Jams Air Defenses
Advanced EW systems are able to simultaneously operate on or even jam a number of different frequencies, accurately discern threats and signals, and enable key countermeasures such as frequency hopping. Frequency hopping is an interesting technology wherein an EW system is engineered to essentially “counter” a countermeasure. For instance, perhaps an EW signal or RF-reliant weapons guidance system is jammed or attacked by an enemy, frequency hopping would enable the offensive EW systems to continue to operate by “hopping” to another frequency to avoid interference.
Israel likely has its own adaptations of advanced EW technology tailored to the kinds of threats they expect in the region such as Iranian air defenses or electronic guidance systems used in weapons fired by Israel’s regional adversaries. In 2024, Israel signed a deal with the United States to purchase an additional 25 F-35 stealth fighters for $3 billion, Bulgarianmilitary.com states.
While the Israeli Defense Forces certainly have the firepower necessary to project power throughout the world, it makes sense that the country primarily focuses on the regional threats posed by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist actors. This is exactly why Israel has developed the connectivity needed to address asymmetrical threats by modifying its F-35 variant to accommodate regional command and control networks and high-tech datalinks.
Asymmetrical Threats
Israel requires a strong military force capable of deterring its hostile neighbors. However, due to the asymmetrical threats Israel faces, it must deter more than just ground attacks. Terrorist groups and Iranian-backed militias pose unique threats that are much different than those posed by conventional forces. This environment includes the risk of being targeted by mobile ballistic missile launchers from Iran or shorter-range rockets from Lebanon and Gaza. Fortunately, the offensive strike capabilities provided by the F-35 allow Israel to destroy these asymmetrical threats without having to rely solely on a defensive posture.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven– Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The HistoryChannel. He also has a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia