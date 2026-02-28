How Much Will Northrop & Air Force "Flex* and "Surge" B-21 Production?

Northrop is ready to “flex” to massively rev up production, according to CEO Kathy Warden, who said that Northrop could indeed respond with an increase in the size of the program if the U.S. The Air Force approves the production “acceleration” now under consideration. It makes sense that the Air Force would want to “surge” production and “scale” the program in scope to increase both the overall number of bombers and the pace of delivery. The U.S. Air Force interest in the increase and acceleration is likely due to the fast-changing threat equation and global security environment, both variables which underscore a pressing need for the service to ultimately deploy a “large” fleet of much more than 100 B-21s. A recent Mitchell Institute study found that the Air Force will need a force of at least 200 B-21 bombers, a number likely to more closely reflect the service’s ambition.