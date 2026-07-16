How Open Architecture Drives the B-21, F-35 & Pentagon JADC2 Command and Control

Perhaps the B-21 will need new levels of EW-enabled “jamming” systems to interfere with ground-based air defenses? Perhaps it will integrate new generations of high-speed, AI-enabled computing able to expedite information transmission and analysis? Perhaps it will need to accommodate new weapons systems to address new threats or adapt to changing Concepts of Operation? For example, this is already happening with upgraded stealth bombers such as the B-2, a three-decades-old platform recently configured to destroy enemy surface ships from the with a semi-autonomous Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). An open-architecture modernization approach enabled the classic high-altitude bomber to incorporate new anti-surface-ship concepts of operate and fire an air-to-surface precision-guided weapon against enemy ships. The B-2 was of course originally envisioned as a stealthy high-altitude precision bomber engineered to use broadband stealth technology to fly undetected and attack over enemy territory by evading both lower-frequency surveillance radar and higher-frequency engagement radar simultaneously. The idea was to engineer a platform able to destroy advanced Russian and Chinese-built air defenses and strike high-value targets without an enemy even “knowing” it was “there” at all. While the B-2, and certainly the emerging B-21, will operate in this capacity for years into the future, the arrival of advanced multi-domain networking technologies, advanced computing and new guidance and precision-targeting technologies now enable the stealth bomber to support U.S. Navy anti-ship warfare in joint operations.