How the Air Force Will Fly F-22s Into 2060s

Aside from the pure “capability”-related reasons why the Pentagon should sustain the F-22 as long as possible, there are also clear production-related threat dynamics. It may take several years for the F-47 and F/A-XX to exist in F-35-like numbers in the hundreds of planes, yet there could easily be a shorter term need to “mass” 5th and 6th-generation airpower in the event of a great power conflict. The PLA Air Force, for instance, is already known to operate roughly 300 J-20 5th-generation stealth jets and is fast tracking the J-35 and two new mysterious 6th-generation aircraft. The PRC is well known for its civil-military fusion and ability to accelerate platform production at scale very quickly. Therefore, retiring the F-22 is not only a dangerous idea in terms of lost-capability but would also put the US Air Force at a potential 5th-gen airpower “deficit” compared to the PLA AF.