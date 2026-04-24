Is China's J-50 6th-Gen Stealth a "Lesser" F-47 & F/A-XX "Rip-Off"

Have technological advances in recent years enabled breakthroughs such that air-dominance vectoring can be achieved without “any” vertical structures? Perhaps the J-50 can achieve unprecedented agility and maneuverability with a fully horizontal fuselage, absent vertical structures, fins or tails of any kind? This is certainly possible, yet it does not suggest the PLA AF have made any advances beyond the F-47 or emerging F/A-XX given that renderings of both of these aircraft suggest it too can operate in an optimal way as a maneuverable fighter jet without any vertical structures. Could such a breakthrough merge the stealth effectiveness of a bomber with the speed and agility of a stealth fighter jet? This appears to be the case with the F-47 as well as the J-50, a possible indication that the PLA is simply seeking to mirror, copy or replicate the US’ NGAD configurations.