Israel's F-16i Sufa is a Massively Modified F-16

Some U.S. F-16 Block 50/52 aircraft and F/A-18 Super Hornets have flown with Conformal Fuel Tanks, yet they are not widely used in American service. For Israel, extended range is critical due to the geographic distances involved in potential strike missions, and in the case of Israel’s potential adversaries in the Middle East, Israeli fighters would not be likely to encounter substantial air threats. The Conformal Fuel Tanks allow the F-16I to conduct deep-strike operations while still carrying a heavy weapons load, and they of course allow for more dwell time enabling longer attack missions over target areas.