Japan Revs Up Massive F-35 Migration - But Don't Forget Mitsubishi F-2

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Japan’s massive migration to the F-35 might lead some to overlook the continued significance of the country’s famous ship-destroying Mitsubishi F-2, a high-speed multi-role fighter emerging from the General Dynamics F-16 Falcon.

Emerging in the early 2000s, the F-2 involved a key collaborative effort between US-based Lockheed Martin and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to build an F-16 -like variant for the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces. Although only 98 F-2s were manufactured, the jet operates with a specialized ability to leverage AESA radar and track ships from effective stand-off distances.

Anti-Ship Attack

The F-2 is 25-percent larger than the F-16 to allow for up to 13 weapons hard points and much greater internal fuel storage. The heavier weight enables the fighter to carry a larger load of anti-ship missiles and operate over a wider combat radius, something likely intended to defend Japan’s extensive coastal and island areas from maritime attack.

The F-2’s effectiveness as an anti-ship platform is fortified by the Japanese-produced ASM-1 and ASM-2 missiles, weapons using inertial guidance and dual-active radar homing. The primary mission of the F-2 relates to defending Japan’s coastal areas from potential Russian or Chinese intrusions, so they need to operate with the capacity to scramble quickly. The F-2 is equipped with a M61 Vulcan cannon and can carry a variety of air-to-air missiles, including the Japanese-developed AAM-3 and AAM-4, and the American-made AIM-7 Sparrow and AIM-120 AMRAAM, to fulfill this interceptor role.

High-Speed, Low-Range

Despite being larger than the F-16, the F-2 reaches high speeds of Mach 2.0, yet not without range trade-offs. The combat range of the F-2 is cited as being 518 miles, a range roughly one-half of an F-35B which can operate at ranges up to 1,300 miles

Arsenal Plane

Although there are not many F-2s in service, the aircraft seems quite relevant and well positioned to support Japan’s fast-growing fleet of F-35s. In recent years, Japan has acquired $35 billion worth of F-35s, many of which are F-35Bs. Japan regularly deploys F-35Bs on its mini-carriers and is quickly manufacturing a large-fleet, often conducting joint, collaborative exercises with the United States in the Pacific. It seems it could prove tactically useful to operate F-2s in support of Japan’s F-35s as they could provide heavy stand-off supportive firepower in a maritime warfare environment. F-35s can achieve air superiority and target identification with 5th-generation sensing while F-2s brought heavy air-launched anti-ship cruise missiles capable of attacking enemy ships.

The F-35's primary advantage is its stealth and situational awareness, making it ideal for the initial entry into contested airspace to establish air superiority or conduct high-value strikes. The F-2 can then be used in a follow-on capacity for missions where stealth is less critical or a higher volume of firepower is required, such as sustained maritime strike or defensive counter-air missions in secure areas.By using the F-2 for less demanding missions, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force can manage the operational tempo and preserve the F-35 fleet for scenarios where its fifth-generation capabilities are essential for survival and mission success. Essentially, the F-35 can bring penetrating ability and information dominance to a combat theater, and the F-2 could provide anti-ship supportive firepower.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has ap