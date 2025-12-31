Japan Upgrades its F-15 Super Interceptor With Advanced EW, Weapons & Computing

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Long-range, multi-target high resolution radar, precision air-to-surface and air-to-ground air-launched weapons, advanced EW and a variant of the fastest computer ever put in a fighter jet … are all key elements of a massive Japanese Super Interceptor Program designed to substantially modernize and enhance 68 of the Japanese Air Defense Forces F-15J fighter jets. The program aims to be completed by 2030.

The Japanese aircraft, to be worked on at Boeing’s St. Louis, Mo., facility through a DoD Foreign Military Sales contract with Japan, will receive paradigm-changing new technologies, many of which have already been integrated into the US Air Force’s F-15 EX. The concept and technological strategy for the Japanese plane aligns well with the U.S. Air Force approach to the F-15. The upgrades are based upon the premise that a legacy airframe can remain viable, supported and relevant for many years beyond its intended service life. This is very much the case with the U.S. Air Force’s F-15EX, as extensive upgrades have enabled a 1980s airframe to become an almost entirely new fighter jet.

New Weapons for JSI F-15

The technological upgrades are wide ranging and quite significant, according to an interesting essay in the Aviationist, as they include a comprehensive suite of technologies. A critical part of the upgrades includes a weapons envelope expansion and new forms of air-to-surface attack with the addition of the US-built AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface-Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM ER).

This not only introduces land-attack possibilities but also extends attack range for the Japanese aircraft, which are intended to focus as supportive air-combat platforms to the F-35 by operating as a cruise missile carrier and supplemental attack platform. This makes great tactical sense, as Japan is acquiring a large force of F-35s and 5th-gen aircraft are intended to use stealth and speed to destroy enemy air defenses to open up an attack “corridor” for more heavily armed 4th-generation fighters. This synergy has been greatly improved in recent years by the US Air Force, which has found new ways to achieve two-way data link networking between 5th-and-4th generation fighter jets.

HIgh-Tech Computing

Japan is likely doing this as well, as evidenced by some of the other ongoing electronic, computing and communications upgrades fundamental to JSI. These include the addition of AESA Actively Scanned Electronic Array radar and AN/ALQ-250 EPAWSS Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System. AESA radar is well known as a next-generation threat detection system capable of scanning multiple targets simultaneously at longer-ranges on a wide range of frequencies using high-fidelity imaging. The addition of AESA radar is extremely significant, as it can identify and track numerous targets at one time and, when coupled with long range precision weaponry, attack and destroy enemy fighters from safe stand-off distances. This is the situation with the F-35, meaning its sensors and AESA radar position the jet to see and destroy 4th-generation aircraft from standoff ranges.

The JSI F-15s are also getting Honeywell’s high-speed ADCP II Advanced Display Core Processor II. This computer, described as the fastest computer processing ever integrated into a fighter jet, has been added to the US Air Force’s upgraded F-15 Eagle II. Boeing developers told Warrior a few years ago that this ADCP computer performs 87 billion functions per second. The new processing speed not only supports improved air-attack weapons such as the AIM-9X or AIM-120 missiles, but can also enable continued software upgrades.

The addition of this F-15 “J” variant for Japan could help the country develop and sustain an advantage against China, as it could elevate its 4th-generation aircraft to a 4th-gen “plus” kind of configuration, enabling it to outmatch PLA Air Force 4th-generation platforms.

Krisr Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.