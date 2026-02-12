Massive Pacific 5th-Gen Air Attack: U.S. Sends F-35As to Japan

This is quite significant, because the US and its Japanese allies could potentially operate with a decisive 5th-generation advantage in the air. China operates the J-20, but that is a land-launched platform incapable of projection power from the ocean; the J-20 may also be more vulnerable to F-35s and F-22s depending upon the range and fidelity of its sensors and the range and accuracy of its weapons systems. Regardless, the US and its allies are increasingly in a position to operate a large force of F-35s in position to counter or contain China from the air. This kind of tactical thinking is likely a large reason why the Japanese MOD is both acquiring F-35s and building “mini-carriers.”