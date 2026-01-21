Massive Upgrades: Why The B-2 Is So Effective and Successful after 36 years

For example, the B-2 can deliver B-61 Mod 13, an upgraded variant of the classic nuclear bomb able to combine multiple blast effect capabilities into a single weapon. The B-2 also drops the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a weapon used in Operation Midnight Hammer, which was in development for many years. Satellite images of the bomb attacks on Iranian sites reveal somewhat small holes of entry. This is quite deliberate—Air Force has been developing earth-penetrating weapons for many years. They are configured with pointed or sharp front ends to penetrate deep into the earth and are armed with a delayed fuse that keeps the bomb from detonating until it reaches the desired depth underground. This naturally maximizes damage to targets deliberately buried beneath the earth.