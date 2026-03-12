More B-21s? Why the U.S. Still Needs to "Mass" Stealth Airpower

A key element of the aircraft might jump out at observers, as its “inlets” are smoothly woven into the rounded fuselage-wing-body structure in a way that is flatter, more horizontal, less angular and more seamless than its B-2 predecessor. Simply put it is less vertical and flatter in its integration with the body of the aircraft, something of great significance because any kind of protruding or vertical structure, however rounded or “blended” into the fuselage of the aircraft, introduces the prospect of an increased radar signature. Vertical structures and sharp angles, in pure aerodynamic terms, create shapes, angles and contours electromagnetic radar “pings” are able to bounce off and generate a return rendering. A completely flat aircraft, by contrast, offers few if any protruding structures or angles off of which radar pings traveling at the speed of light can bounce off. Radar and air defense systems, of course, generate a picture or rendering of a threat object by virtue of bouncing electromagnetic signals off of a structure and analyze the return, thus creating a rendering or image of some kind of the size, shape or even speed of the object. This is why the F-35 and F-22, while quite stealthy and believed to be effective against many air defense systems, are ultimately less stealthy than a fully horizontal blended wing-body aircraft such as the B-2 or B-21.