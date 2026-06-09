NATO Builds Multinational Electronic Warfare "Universal Translator" for Networking & Attack

“We [the CESMO community] updated the protocol. It's a NATO standard protocol that was developed many many years ago. I think 1998 was when they first started developing it, but it went through some growth periods where they realized that in order to take it operational, they needed to reinvent it. That's when I got involved in 2017. We updated the protocol alongside other NATO allied nations,” Ellis said. “We sat down, we did some technical analyses and then we took it right into the field in operational exercises. Some of our NATO allies have been running this operationally 24-7 for the past five years.”