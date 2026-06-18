NATO Members Acquire New Drones, Lasers, and Fighter Jets to Deter Russia

On June 16, 2026, the Pentagon released a statement announcing Secretary Hegseth was to participate in the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium, to “focus on the urgent need for NATO allies to assume primary responsibility for the conventional defense of the European continent by increasing defense spending up to 5%.” This further exacerbates the simultaneous shift away from and continued reliance on the U.S. during wartime. According to NATO, in 2025, all 32 allies met or exceeded the 2% of GDP target for the first time, compared with only three in 2014. European allies and Canada collectively increased defense spending by 20% in a single year. Hegseth also outlined in a bilateral meeting with the Italian Republic Defense Minister, His Excellency Guido Crosetto, at the Pentagon, that fully committing to NATO 3.0, in which Europe continues to “step up” to meet “five percent of GDP, 3.5 on core defense and 1.5 on enablers, that needs to be the benchmark for allies around the globe meeting these security challenges.”