New ForceField Counter-Drone System Targets Fiber-Optic Threats

ForceField is specifically designed to counter fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones, as they are resistant to traditional jamming because they are controlled via connected cables and avoid radio links. According to Axon, ForceField uses passive sensors to detect aerial threats both day and night and can operate independently, eliminating the need to integrate multiple systems. The rapid function of this system is better understood through its “Detect, Understand, Respond” operation cycle. First, a 360-degree sensor detects FPV drones; then ForceField classifies and prioritizes the most urgent threat; lastly, the weapon system is automatically triggered to address the threat while maintaining a man-on-the-loop control mechanism. The EDGE AI capabilities used within the operation cycle have long been developed through the years and tested in various Israeli Ministry of Defense programs: “The company completed development of the solution following a series of comprehensive live-fire trials conducted in operationally representative scenarios…and demonstrated the system's ability to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats in real time,” explains the company.