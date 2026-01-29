No Foreign Sale: The Pentagon May Keep F-47 & F/A-XX "U.S. Only"

There is always a possibility that the geopolitical landscape could change in unpredictable ways, which could place the US at risk should an allied NGAD- member nation no longer be an ally for some reason.To safeguard against this contingency, allies are often sold scaled-back “export variants” of top-level US military platforms to protect American superiority, yet even export variants of a platform such as the NGAD would likely be extremely dangerous if used against the US.