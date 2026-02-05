NORAD Future: What Happens if Canada BackTracks on F-35 Deal?

It makes sense that Canada might want an ability to operate a protective air envelope throughout its airspace, with a particular focus on deterring potential threats from Russia to its Western border South of Alaska. Russia could also pose a threat to Canada’s Northern border through the Arctic. In a scenario of this kind, a collection of 16 F-35s would be ill equipped to protect Canadian shores because it simply would not be enough to establish a 5th-generation defensive perimeter along the vast expanse of its borders. As for the particular merits of the F-35 for Canada, there are many factors to consider related to geography and 5th-gen stealth fighter jet technology as well. It seems clear that fighter jets tasked with defending Canadian airspace would need to “network” across vast distances, something which would require a much larger fleet of F-35s.