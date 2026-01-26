Northrop's 80s-era F-20 Tigershark: A Great Fighter Never to Exist

The most significant element of the F-20, arguably, could be seen in terms of its configuration., The F-20 almost looks a little stealthy with a sleek, slightly stealthy rounded fuselage with a very slight blended wing-body configuration. The shape or contours of the Tigershark might lead one to surmise that indeed the aircraft is stealthier than an F-16, a non-stealthy 4th-generation platform with many jagged edges and protruding structures likely to generate a return signal to ground radar systems. Of course actual stealth, or the extent of a “low radar cross section” includes a number of variables beyond the external configuration to include a heat signature and radar absorbent coating materials The F-20 is almost entirely rounded, and although it does not have an internal weapons bay, the aircraft does appear as though it is less likely to generate as much of a return signal as the F-16.