Northrop's YF-23 May Influence F/A-XX

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Northrop Grumman’s YF-23 Prototype was by all accounts an impressive machine with speeds of Mach 2.25 and a high 1.36 thrust-to-weight ratio, yet the stealth fighter jet wound up “losing” an intense competition with the F-22.

However, it seems entirely possible that the YF-23, or some variation thereof, will re-emerge in the form of Northrop’s F/A-XX design. Northrop’s F/A-XX design might indicate that the defense giant is bringing back or “re-introducing” a stealth jet configuration similar to its YF-23 Black Widow II offering submitted years ago during the previous competition for the “F-22.” While Lockheed was, of course, ultimately chosen to become the F-22, Northrop’s YF-23 did present an extremely “stealthy” looking jet.It seems more likely that Northrop is offering a 6th-generation aircraft far more advanced than its previous YF-23 offering for a number of key reasons. First, the back end of Northrop’s F/A-XX image is not visible, and while the YF-23 includes vertical “fins,” it seems entirely possible that Northrop’s new aircraft is entirely horizontal.

Northrop F/A-XX Stealthier than YF-23?

This design would mean that, in a manner similar to the F-47, the F/A-XX would be a “stealthier,” more horizontal kind of blended wing-body without vertical “tails.” Part of the rationale for why Northrop’s F/A-XX rendering might contain stealth breakthroughs lies in the fact that Northrop is known to operate at the forefront of technological advancement and sophistication in the realm of stealth technology. Not only did Northrop design and build the B-2, but the firm is also now building a new generation of stealth with its emerging B-21 Raider.

It seems entirely realistic that Northrop might be capable of engineering an extremely stealthy, fully horizontal “bomber-like” configuration with the speed and agility of a next-generation fighter aircraft.

Therefore, examining the available image of Northrop’s F/A-XX, it would seem that Northrop engineers are more likely to be producing an entirely new generation of stealth fighter technology that exceeds the capabilities woven into its YF-23 years ago. While Northrop’s work on its YF-23 is likely to have influenced its F/A-XX design, it seems far more likely that the defense giant has now taken new, paradigm-changing leaps forward in the realm of stealth fighter technology, which far surpasses any innovations woven into its YF-23 years ago. In a simple sense, it seems unlikely that Northrop would offer 1990s-era stealth technology. Nonetheless, there are likely many ways in which innovations pioneered for the YF-23 may inform or be woven into the F/A-XX.

YF-23 vs F-22

Some observers, experts, military weapons developers, and air war enthusiasts might be inclined to catapult back in time and analyze the Air Force’s decision to choose the F-22. Why was the F-22 considered superior to the very capable, stealthy YF-23? Exact answers are unlikely to be found as there were likely many variables informing this kind of decision, yet a retrospective look at this does raise relevant questions.

The YF-23 now sits in a museum, and some have questioned whether it was stealthier than an F-22. The YF-23 has a flattened wing-body blended fuselage and a smooth exterior, yet it does not necessarily appear stealthier than an F-22 to the naked eye

The YF-23 has jagged, angular structures in the back end, fins, and sharp protruding wing-like points likely to generate a strong, clear radar return signal. Radar works by bouncing electromagnetic “pings” off an object while traveling at the speed of light.Sharp angles and protruding structures provide more areas, contours, and shapes for an electromagnetic return signal to generate a rendering or image.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel.