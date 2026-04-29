Northrop's F/A-XX "Glimpse" Video Offers Critical New "Clues"

The new “video clip” shows an F-35C-like folded wing, something specific to the ability to optimize storage capacity on a carrier for the jets. With folded wings, F-35Cs can line up next to one another in greater numbers on a carrier deck. While precise dimensions are difficult to discern in the available rendering, the “wing” of Northrop’s F/A-XX appear wider, smoother, less angular and more blended with the body than what we see on an F-35C. The base of the wing looks longer and more extended along the body of the aircraft, something which would make sense with efforts to achieve B-2 or B-21-like bomber “stealth.” The F-35C has a 44-ft wingspan and is the largest of the F-35 family, so it would be interesting to learn of the length or wingspan of this folding-wing Northrop F/A-XX. It likely has a larger fuselage surface area than an F-35C and it is therefore capable of flying with more fuel to support its longer ranges. Also like an F-35C, the Northrop F/A-XX rendering shows an internal weapons bay to preserve a stealthy exterior without protruding structures. An F-35C does have hardpoints for potential external carriage, as it can flex its payload up to 18,000 pounds should it wish to operate in bomb-truck mode. It is likely the F/A-XX will arrive with a larger and even more expansive internal weapons bay, particularly if its fuselage is larger to accommodate more fuel and weaponry. However, the aircraft cannot get too large or too heavy as it needs to be ultra-high-speed and operate with the aerial agility equal or superior to an F-22.