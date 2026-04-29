Northrop's F/A-XX "Glimpse" Video Offers Critical New "Clues"

Unseen tail configurations and top-mounted engine inlets reveal potential stealth breakthroughs and bomber-like designs in Northrop's next-gen fighter.
by Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Northrop Grumman’s short-lived video “glimpse” of its F/A-XX offering invites a world of relevant speculation about its configuration, relative “carrier” readiness and stealth properties. The most significant elements of the brief panoramic display are likely to be what was “not” seen, meaning the tail configuration of Northrop’s F/A-XX has not as of yet been seen in any released pictures thus far. The expectation is that it will be fully horizontal and rounded, without vertical fins or tails, something which arguably brings new levels of stealth to the realm of high-speed fighter jets.
Unlike the previously released Northrop “side-angle” F/A-XX picture, these most recent images seem to show a clear, less obstructed view of the front of the fuselage; this is quite significant, as it shows an engine inlet on top of the fuselage rounded and blended into the aircraft’s wing-body configuration, structures which appear more “bomber-like” than the side-mounted engine inlets we see on the F-35 and F-22. This lends further credibility to the possibility that yes indeed, Northrop has leveraged its expertise in the realm of stealth to engineer a high-speed, maneuverable fighter-jet with bomber-like broadband stealth capability. A key question therefore, is just how fast, agile and able to “vector” is a fighter-bomber like fuselage without classic tail-fins typically necessary for aerial maneuverability. It appears there may be aerodynamic vectoring, propulsion or computing technologies which enable a fighter jet without fins or tails to “vector” and “maneuver” as well or better than an F-22.
Stealth Breakthrough
In terms of pure stealth, both of Northrop Grumman’s available renderings of F/A-XX configurations would seem to indicate that there have been substantial breakthroughs with efforts to reduce radar signature of a fighter jet. It appears possible that an F/A-XX jet could be built to achieve fighter jet-like agility, speed and performance parameters with a fully horizontal, ultra-stealthy bomber-like blended wing-body fuselage configuration. Stealth bombers such as the B-2 and B-21 are regarded as being the stealthiest in existence given their purely horizontal smooth, rounded exterior. The absence of protruding structures, tails and vertical shapes offers ground-based enemy radar “pings” very few contours off of which to “bounce” and generate a return rendering. A B-21, for instance, is expected to appear like a small bird to enemy radar systems.
While there are certain to be many unknowns when it comes to this question, there do appear to be some potentially paradigm-changing technological advances in recent years which strongly support the need for an F/A-XX. Along with the defining advances in the realm of stealth technology, there are now also likely to be commensurate breakthroughs in fighter jet range capability, sensing, targeting fidelity and AI-enabled computing and data processing.
Large Nose Radome - AESA
The most significant element of the F/A-XX Northrop rendering appears to be its extremely “wide” nose radome area which extends across a larger surface area of the body of the aircraft, while preserving an aerodynamic, stealthy configuration. Size of the nose radome is extremely significant, as the number of transmit/receive modules packaged into the nose radome is directly correlated to the detection range of a fighter jet’s AESA radar. China’s J-20, for example, appears to be built with a larger nose radome than the F-35 in what could be an effort to “out-range” the F-35 in radar detection. While the slightly larger nose radome on the J-20 certainly does not ensure an F-35 would necessarily be “seen” first by a J-20, it does introduce the possibility of a longer range AESA. Should this be the case, it would make sense that engineers designing the F/A-XX might want to ensure it is built with a much larger, longer-range and more sensitive AEAS radar. Simply put, the larger the nose radome, the more T/R modules can be packaged into it, enabling a longer range. It would make sense if the F/A-XX’s detection AESA radar were being built to “out-range” the Chinese J-20. The large, extended size of the nose radome in Northrop’s recently released “video” seems to indicate a very larger nose radome. Recently published research from Air University's China Aerospace Studies Institute called "A look at the J-20 AEAS Radar" suggests the possibility that the J-20 AESA radar was engineered with longer-ranges to support a counter-interventionist concept of operation.
F/A-XX Doubles F-35 Range
For instance, one clear, publicly announced element of the F/A-XX relates to a massive “range” expansion beyond 5th-generation fighters. The F-35 arguably suffers from a range challenge in the Pacific, and preliminary indications suggest the F/A-XX will “double” this range. Parts of Southern Japan are a few hundred miles from Taiwan, and Manila in the Philippines is about 925km from Taiwan, distances potentially within reach of an F-35A should it be stationed there.
The F-35C has a range of roughly 1,300 miles, so that means it would need to operate roughly 500 miles from the coast of mainland China to be able to project power with some dwell time and return to its carrier. However, China’s famous DF-26 “carrier killer” missile can travel ranges out to 2,000 miles, so it is unclear if US Navy carriers could risk projecting power from only 500 miles off shore. This is why the US Navy will deploy its MQ-25 Stingray carrier-launched refueler drone, as it could potentially double the strike range of an ocean-launched F-35C. A new F/A-XX, however, might be engineered to travel much longer distances. Therefore, with a massively longer attack range, longer range sensors and next-generation weapons, a new 6th-generation F/A-XX might have more success operating at greater distances off shore more survivable for carriers.
Carrier-Capable
The new “video clip” shows an F-35C-like folded wing, something specific to the ability to optimize storage capacity on a carrier for the jets. With folded wings, F-35Cs can line up next to one another in greater numbers on a carrier deck. While precise dimensions are difficult to discern in the available rendering, the “wing” of Northrop’s F/A-XX appear wider, smoother, less angular and more blended with the body than what we see on an F-35C. The base of the wing looks longer and more extended along the body of the aircraft, something which would make sense with efforts to achieve B-2 or B-21-like bomber “stealth.” The F-35C has a 44-ft wingspan and is the largest of the F-35 family, so it would be interesting to learn of the length or wingspan of this folding-wing Northrop F/A-XX. It likely has a larger fuselage surface area than an F-35C and it is therefore capable of flying with more fuel to support its longer ranges. Also like an F-35C, the Northrop F/A-XX rendering shows an internal weapons bay to preserve a stealthy exterior without protruding structures. An F-35C does have hardpoints for potential external carriage, as it can flex its payload up to 18,000 pounds should it wish to operate in bomb-truck mode. It is likely the F/A-XX will arrive with a larger and even more expansive internal weapons bay, particularly if its fuselage is larger to accommodate more fuel and weaponry. However, the aircraft cannot get too large or too heavy as it needs to be ultra-high-speed and operate with the aerial agility equal or superior to an F-22.
Kris Osborn is the Military Technology Editor of 1945. Osborn is also President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University