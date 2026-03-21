Norwegian F-35s "Track" & "Intercept" Russian Spy Planes Near Arctic

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
Norwegian F-35As used sensors, networking and stand-off surveillance technologies to “see” and “track” Russian spy planes operating near a NATO-related training exercise in Northern Norway. The event shines a light on the strategic importance of northern Europe and the role of modern air policing missions in maintaining security in the strategically vital regions near the Arctic.
The interceptions occurred during Exercise Cold Response 2026, a large NATO military drill held in northern Norway. This exercise focuses on training allied forces to operate in extreme Arctic conditions and involves troops, aircraft, and naval forces from multiple NATO countries. Not surprisingly, large multinational exercises often attract surveillance from other nations, as they provide opportunities to observe tactics, equipment, and coordination among allied forces. In this case, Russian reconnaissance aircraft appeared in the region during the exercise, prompting Norwegian air defense forces to respond.
F-35As “Track” Russian Planes
Norway’s response relied on its fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, equipped with stealth technology, sophisticated sensors, and powerful radar systems. These capabilities allow it to detect and track other aircraft at long distances while remaining difficult to detect itself. Because of these features, the F-35 plays a central role in NATO’s air policing missions in northern Europe.
The aircraft that triggered the interception was a Ilyushin Il-20M, a Russian surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft designed to gather electronic intelligence and monitor military activity. Known by NATO as the “Coot-A,” the aircraft carries specialized sensors and antennas capable of collecting signals from radar systems, communications networks, and other electronic sources. Such aircraft are commonly used to observe large military exercises or monitor activity near national borders.
Norwegian Radar & Sensors
According to reports from Norwegian defense officials, sensors detected the Russian aircraft flying in international airspace off the coast of northern Norway near the Finnmark region. The aircraft was reportedly operating without an active transponder signal, meaning that it was not automatically broadcasting its identification and position. Because of this, Norwegian air defense systems relied on radar and sensor networks to detect the aircraft’s presence and determine its flight path, something described in an essay from Interesting Engineering.
Once the aircraft was detected, two Norwegian F-35 fighters stationed at Evenes Air Station were scrambled under NATO’s Quick Reaction Alert procedures. Quick Reaction Alert is a system used by NATO air forces in which fighter jets remain on standby around the clock to respond immediately to unidentified or potentially suspicious aircraft near allied airspace. When the alert is triggered, pilots and ground crews rapidly prepare the aircraft for takeoff and launch within minutes.
F-35A “Intercept”
After taking off, the F-35 fighters flew toward the Russian aircraft to visually identify it and monitor its movements. Interception missions like this typically involve approaching the unidentified aircraft, confirming its type and nationality, and escorting or shadowing it while ensuring it does not violate national airspace. In this case, the Norwegian fighters confirmed that the aircraft was an Il-20M reconnaissance platform and continued to track it along the Norwegian coastline.
The Russian aircraft reportedly flew south along the coast before turning north again and eventually returning toward the Kola Peninsula, where several Russian military air bases are located. Throughout the mission, the Norwegian fighters remained nearby to observe the aircraft’s flight path and ensure that it stayed in international airspace. Norwegian authorities emphasized that the aircraft did not enter Norwegian airspace and that such surveillance flights are relatively common in the region.
Interestingly, this interception occurred on two consecutive days. Norwegian defense officials reported that the same Russian reconnaissance aircraft conducted similar flights on both March 10 and March 11, 2026. Each time, Norwegian sensors detected the aircraft and F-35 fighters were dispatched to identify and shadow it. This pattern suggested that the Russian aircraft was deliberately observing NATO activities connected to the Cold Response exercise
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University