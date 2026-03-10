Ocean Attack: Air Force B-2 Joins Navy F-35C Armed With Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles

It would seem that a high-altitude stealthy attack on an enemy maritime warfare surface formation could prove both effective and highly survivable. Surface ships not only have far reaching deck-mounted guns but are also armed with anti-aircraft weapons, sensors and interceptor missiles of all ranges. With the QUICKSINK program, a B-2 could deliver both mass and precision in a multi-domain bombing attack much less detectable and targetable than fighter jets or larger, less-stealthy bombers. A B-2 armed with anti-ship missiles could also greatly strengthen a large-scale air attack on enemy ships by bringing more ordnance to support fighter jets and adding more stealthy “points of attack.” With the proper networking technologies in place, ship-launched jets and B-2 bombers could exchange ISR data and targeting information in real time to coordinate anti-ship strikes from the air.