Pentagon Arms F-16s & Navy Seahawks Helos With Counter Drone Rockets

The Commanding Officer of Carrier Strike Group 2, Rear Adm. Davon Hakimsadeh, who lead maritime warfare efforts in the Red Sea in 2024, told me last year that air-fired C-UAS proved extremely helpful during combat engagements in the Red Sea. Carrier-launched fighter jets successfully helped track and target incoming Houthi drones and cruise missiles by acting as aerial “sensors” or “nodes” capable of passing targeting detail down to ship Commanders in position to fire interceptors. In one instance, an F-18 Growler was able to “see” and “destroy” a Houthi target from the air. The merits or tactical benefits of using aerial C-UAS was one of the key lessons learned from the U.S. Navy’s Red Sea experience, so it makes sense that this proximity-fuse-enabled APKWS rockets would now be arming fighter jets and helicopters.