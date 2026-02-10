Pentagon & Industry Might "Flex" to Build F-47 & F/A-XX at Once

The most immediate constraint is industrial concentration. Since the end of the Cold War, the U.S. combat aircraft industry has consolidated from dozens of prime contractors to essentially three: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman. Of those, only Boeing and Lockheed currently maintain high-volume tactical fighter production lines, and Boeing’s position is increasingly precarious after years of losses on the KC-46 tanker, T-7 trainer, and other fixed-price contracts. Northrop Grumman, while technologically sophisticated, exited the tactical fighter market after the B-21 Raider win and lacks an active fighter production line. However, Northrop does have a historical expertise building fighters, given its role as the prime contractor of the famous F-14 Tomcat; Northrop is also offering an F/A-XX option for Pentagon decision-makers to consider, so it seems entirely feasible that Northrop could “flex” if needed to restart fighter jet production at scale.