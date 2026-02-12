Pentagon Pursues Improved "Hack-Proof" F-35 Computing

Computing also plays a key role when it comes to precision targeting as software upgrades can, in many cases, improve air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons performance. This is particularly true in the case of the F-35s AIM-120 and AIM-9X weapons which have received flight path and guidance technology enhancements through the integration of new software. Much of this evolving process or ongoing iteration of software upgrades to ensure continuous modernization, is made possible through the use of common technical standards. Often referred to as “open architecture,” the intent is to engineer a system with interoperable IP Protocol standards such that new technologies can be quickly integrated without needing to essentially “re-construct” the aircraft’s computing infrastructure. This kind of cyber-reliant modernization trajectory for the F-35, intended to ensure the stealth jet retains its performance edge well into the 2070s and beyond, also needs to ensure that computer systems are sufficiently “hardened” against cyberattacks and intruders.