Pentagon Revvs Up Drone Attack Mission: Learning from Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaking at a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Singapore on May 30, announced a $56 billion investment in drone production as part of the 2027 budget, aiming to reach a target of 300,000 drones by 2027, a more defined number compared to Hegseth’s 2025 promise for “tens of thousands of small drones to our force in 2026, and hundreds of thousands of them by 2027." The goal remains to keep pace with Ukraine, which produces between 10,000 and 20,000 drones a day. "We intend to not only be at parity, but the best in the world at it," he said. Now the question remains about what steps the Pentagon is and has been taking to increase drone production and how those measures are relevant to recent Iranian aggression and continued volatility during the ongoing ceasefire. As Hegseth explains, the US continues to learn from Ukraine: “It's not about having the exquisite systems; it's the ability to scale it, scale it quickly while adapting week after week.”