Pentagon's New Drone Handbook Uses Iran War as Real-World Proof of Concept

The handbook uses Operation Epic Fury as its other main example, alongside Spider's Web, to explain the operational significance of 'mass swarm’, known as groups of drones launched together or in close sequence toward a common objective. Operation Spider's Web showed how a handful of smuggled drones can be improvised into a strike force; Epic Fury showed the Four Ps at industrial scale. The person could be identified as an Iranian attacker, and the platform was a long-range, one-way attack drone, like the Shahed-136, used for deep strikes on infrastructure, as opposed to small quadcopters used for reconnaissance. The process relied on fly-by-waypoint navigation, meaning each drone's flight path was managed by pre-programmed GPS waypoints. Sending out large numbers of drones at once built in redundancy, so the loss of any single drone did little to weaken the attack as a whole, a tactic commonly used in these strikes. And the payload, per the handbook, was never intended to cause just physical damage: Iran struck with "the intent to influence global markets and undermine the United States' resolve," the same logic the handbook uses to argue a drone can “intimidate, attack, and exploit their opponents’ vulnerabilities” to succeed.