Russia's 5th-Gen Stealth Su-57 May Be Irrelevant

Many attributes of stealth are not visible to the eye per se, especially when it comes to internally buried engines, thermal management, or radar-absorbent coating materials, yet the Su-57 simply does not look as stealthy as an F-35. It looks like the Su-57 has an internal weapons bay, and appears to have an F-22-like dual engine configuration. It looks a little less rounded, blended, and smoothed over when compared to the F-35. That being said, the shape of the Su-57 is indeed stealthy as it does appear to blend wing and body and operate with horizontal structures. The Su-57’s Mach 2 speed is not as fast as a U.S. fifth-generation F-22 which is reported to be able to reach Mach 2.25.