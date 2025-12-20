Russia says its S-500 Air Defenses Can Track and Destroy F-22s & F-35s

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

For many years now, Russian media sources have maintained that its advanced S-400 and newer S-500 surface to air missile systems have been upgraded to track and defeat stealth aircraft, a claim that is ambitious as it is unverified.

Nonetheless, Russia’s S-500 air defenses do appear to present a serious threat to U.S. and allied fighter jets, as they integrate advanced digital multi-node networking, more precise, longer-range radar and operate with an ability to detect aircraft at greater distances on a broader range of frequencies. However, detecting the “presence” of a stealth jet in an area with lower frequency surveillance radar is entirely different from establishing a target track on a moving stealth jet with engagement radar. Advanced S-500s might be able to detect that something is “there,” but they are less likely to be able to track and actually “hit” a stealth jet.

S-500 vs U.S. 5th-Gen Stealth

Nonetheless, available specs of S-500s do seem to present a serious threat to the West, should they be accurate. An essay from Russian news source RIA Novosti says the S-500s operational range is approximately 370 miles and can detect and counter up to 10 ballistic supersonic terminal ICBM warheads flying at speeds of 4.34 miles per second. The most pressing question likely relates to the networking range, speed and fidelity of digital processing of the S-500s; should radar nodes be able to quickly share target track details across distances, an integrated system might be better positioned to establish a continuous “track” on a jet flying at high speeds from one radar aperture or field of view to another.

Should the S-500 operate with a range of 370 miles, it might be able to hold airspace in Eastern Europe at risk of detection and attack, something which doubtless would complicate NATO efforts to maintain air supremacy in any engagement with Russia. This is extremely significant to any potential great power war because it would offset or mitigate Russia's large air supremacy deficit or vulnerability related to NATO. NATO operates hundreds of F-35 5th-Generation aircraft positioned to easily acquire and maintain air supremacy against Russia’s small number of Su-57 5th-gen stealth fighters. However, if S-500 were able to neutralize or at least greatly lessen the U.S. and NATO advantage in the air, it could change the balance of power or potential outcome of a Russia-NATO conflict.

S-500 to China & India?

Russian news outlet Sputnik suggests that Russia intends to sell its S-500s to China and India, a move which could influence the balance of power or threat equation for the U.S. and its allies in the Pacific

A sale or transfer of the S-500 to China would likely provide China with valuable technological insights. Even if Russia limited the system’s most sensitive features, Chinese engineers could study its radar, sensors, and integration concepts to enhance indigenous systems. Over time, this could erode the technological edge the United States has worked to maintain in stealth, electronic warfare, and missile defense, especially if Chinese systems are designed specifically to counter U.S. platforms.

A Russian sale of S-500 to China would also deepen military cooperation between Russia and China, signaling a more coordinated challenge to U.S. global influence. A tighter Russia-China defense relationship could complicate U.S. strategic planning by forcing the Pentagon to consider simultaneous or linked crises in Europe and Asia. This would strain U.S. resources and alliance commitments, particularly if adversaries perceive the United States as overstretched.

Finally, the proliferation of advanced air defense systems increases the risk of miscalculation. As U.S. aircraft and ships operate closer to Chinese-defended areas, the chance of an incident or escalation grows.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University