Russian Su-25 FrogFoot vs U.S. Air Force A-10

Yet another point of comparison between the A-10 and the Su-25 pertains to this key question of survivability. As a close-air-support platform 10,000 pounds lighter than an A-10, it seems unlikely that the Su-25 would fly with a titanium hull, reinforced structure and redundant systems built throughout the aircraft. It appears the Su-25 is far more vulnerable to ground-based small arms fire and shoulder-fire anti-aircraft weapons. There is also the key question of lethality, as the Su-25 may not operate with the extensive arsenal of weaponry carried by the A-10. The A-10 can fly with a full complement of air-dropped bombs as well as advanced air-to-ground missiles such as the Maverick, so its air-fired lethality appears to be far superior to the Su-25, in large measure because it can travel with a larger and more expansive weapons payload.