Sanction Delays? Russia's PAK DA Stealth Bomber May Never Exist

For many years now, senior U.S. Air Force weapons developers have for year maintained that the B-21 will not only operate as a high-altitude stealthy bomber but also function as a flying aerial command and control “node” capable of sensing, networking and transmitting critical combat data across domains. As part of this, the B-21 will control drones from the cockpit in a loyal wingman kind of configuration, something which may even evolve to the point where the B-21 is coordinating Collaborative Combat Aircraft flight in coordination with the F-47 or F/A-XX. These are critical questions of great relevance to the PAK DA include whether the new Russian bomber will operate with the ability to conduct unmanned missions or control nearby unmanned systems, as is discussed for the U.S. Air Force B-21.