Sanction Delays? Russia's PAK DA Stealth Bomber May Never Exist

Despite 17 years of development, Russia’s hypersonic-capable stealth wing remains grounded by sanctions and delays. Can this massive, lethal bomber truly rival the American B-21 Raider?
By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Russia’s sleek looking next-generation stealth bomber clearly appears stealthy, yet the emerging platform is also slated to receive paradigm-changing levels of lethality in the form of nuclear and hypersonic weapons. However, despite the potential appeal of sleek-looking configurations shown in various renderings, Russia’s PAK DA suffers from a simple existence problem. Where is the bomber? When might it ultimately arrive?
Amid numerous reports of potential delays until 2030 and the successful performance of Russia’s upgraded Tu-160M conventional bomber in Ukraine, some might be inclined to question the future of the new stealth platform, a bomber apparently positioned to rival the US B-21 and Chinese H-20. After 17 years of development why doesn’t the PAK DA seem to exist? Numerous public reports say that leaked information indicates that sanctions may have delayed development of the bomber.
Available reporting does indicate that Russia plans to arm its new PAK DA bomber with nuclear-capable cruise missiles something which appears to be a potential effort to match the U.S. Long Range Stand-Off Weapon.
Is PAK DA Stealthy?
The extent of the aircraft’s stealth properties is, in many respects, likely extremely difficult if not impossible to discern. Does it use any kind of radar-absorbent coating materials, thermal management technology, or other critical stealth properties? This may indeed be quite stealthy, and available specs say it can take off with a maximum weight of 30 tons, considerably larger than both the B-2 and B-21. Its larger size may account for its much larger max payload weight, as the B-2 can reportedly only take off at 20-ton max weight and the B-21 is even lighter at 15 tons.
However, while a larger, heavier bomber able to carry more munitions can extend mission dwell time, it can decrease stealth effectiveness and potentially be more vulnerable to air defenses and air threats. The main question with the PAK DA, then, is just how stealthy the aircraft will be. The B-21 reportedly integrates a series of unknown yet paradigm-changing stealth properties. A PAK DA aircraft is unlikely to copy these, given that the B-21 program is almost entirely secret. This being said, available images of the PAK DA show a large, stealthy-looking fuselage with a blended wing-body; internally buried engine; and inlets that are built into the wings to avoid any need for protruding structures or edges likely to generate a radar return signal.
PAK DA vs B-21
Both the B-21 and PAK DA are also slated to fire air-launched cruise missiles. According to Russian news reports the PAK DA is expected to deploy Kh-102 nuclear-tipped stealthy cruise missiles, and a number of newer hypersonic designs including derivatives of the Kh-47M2. The U.S. B-21 will also likely incorporate hypersonic weapons and will be armed with the new Long Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO), a nuclear-capable, air-launched cruise missile intended to hold targets at risk at greater standoff ranges to reduce the risk of destruction by enemy air defenses.
Loyal Wingman?
For many years now, senior U.S. Air Force weapons developers have for year maintained that the B-21 will not only operate as a high-altitude stealthy bomber but also function as a flying aerial command and control “node” capable of sensing, networking and transmitting critical combat data across domains. As part of this, the B-21 will control drones from the cockpit in a loyal wingman kind of configuration, something which may even evolve to the point where the B-21 is coordinating Collaborative Combat Aircraft flight in coordination with the F-47 or F/A-XX. These are critical questions of great relevance to the PAK DA include whether the new Russian bomber will operate with the ability to conduct unmanned missions or control nearby unmanned systems, as is discussed for the U.S. Air Force B-21.
A significant difference between the PAK DA and the B-2 and B-21, if Russian media claims are correct, is the large discrepancy in max take-off weight. The PAK DA’s reported take-off weight of 30 tons is twice the 15-ton max weight of the B-21. What might this mean? Not a whole lot, apart from the fact that a PAK DA might be able to drop more ordnance on a single mission when compared with the B-21. While a larger, heavier bomber able to carry more munitions can extend mission dwell time, the weight can also be a burden on its stealth effectiveness, and the plane might be more vulnerable to air defenses and air threats.
Kris Osborn is the Military Technology Editor of 1945. Osborn is also President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University