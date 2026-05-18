Short-Term Thinking: The F-22 Cancellation Mistake

There is little debate that a large-scale expansion of the F-22 fleet would have been extremely helpful to the Air Force and the Pentagon for strategic, tactical and security reasons, yet the financial reasons are also quite compelling. The truncated small size of the F-22 fleet of 187 airframes meant that the research, development and manufacturing costs of a single F-22 is calculated at $356 million per plane. Overall, the Air Force invested $66 billion in the F-22 program, and the return on investment for the research and development funds would have been exponentially higher were the fleet size to have remained aligned with the initial plan to acquire hundreds of F-22s. The upgradeability of the F-22 is yet another reason why the service should have stayed with its original plan to build a large fleet of hundreds of Raptors, given that the aircraft has in recent years massively improved its lethality, sensing, targeting and computing.