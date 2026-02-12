South Korea Upgrades F-15K "Slam Eagle" with F-15EX Tech

If an F-15EX had the long range sensors, varied guidance systems, advanced computing, threat library identification data and vastly improved weapons reach, could it destroy enemy air defenses or 5th-Gen platforms without having to engage itself in close proximity? Should an F-15EX operate with the sensing, AI-enabled computing, threat identification and radar technology and long-range weapons guidance systems in any way comparable to existing 5th-Gen aircraft, then there certainly may be an argument for deploying the F-15EX in a major power warfare scenario amid an attack campaign aimed at establishing air superiority against an advanced rival. After all, part of the rationale for F-35 superiority is based upon the notion that it is designed to find and kill multiple enemy aircraft, and air defenses, before it is itself even seen. Could this be possible for a non-stealthy F-15EX Eagle II? Perhaps. Yet arguably not at the same time, as stealth is considered by many to be an indispensable attribute when it comes to countering advanced air defenses.