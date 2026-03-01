Stealth War: Russian Su-57 vs U.S. F-22

Regardless of the extent to which the Su-57 can truly rival U.S. 5th-generation aircraft, Russia’s next-generation aircraft primarily suffers from a numbers problem. There are just not that many of them, as multiple public reports say there are currently somewhere between four and 15 operational Su-57 aircraft, and Russia’s TASS news agency has reported plans for the country to acquire 76 Su-57s over the next five years. A very recent report in Aviation Week and Defence Industry Europe suggests that Russia may have just received delivery of an unknown number of Su-57s, yet details were not available. The U.S., for example, operates as many as 300 F-35s or more, and that is not including the fast-arriving NATO and European F-35s, so this gives the U.S. and NATO a sizeable margin of superiority when it comes to a possible air superiority war with the Su-57.