The Army Builds an AI-Enabled “Drone Contact” Layer for Combat

Mitigating the risk of innovation means focusing on the soldiers themselves and making sure the technology enables them rather than burdens them. Bell explains, “They still have to be able to fight without it. So, we focused our training on those basics, we concentrated the innovation and the new technology in specific places.” In other words, a rifleman using AI still has to be a good rifleman. Further emphasizing the role and security of humans, Bell outlined the strategy of sending out robots first, before soldiers. For example, units are using one-way attack munitions built with computer numerical control (CNC)-cut carbon fiber frames, with motors, propellers, and batteries, purchased at low cost from compliant items on the “Blue List,” known as Attritable Battlefield Enablers (ABE 1.01). These drones drop grappling hooks to breach triple-strand concertina wires. By the time infantry arrives, enemy positions have already been identified and breached by drones and robotic systems. Bell described this approach as creating "an unfair fight in our favor." With 35 drones and about 100 pounds of explosives, the mission is accomplished for less money than the cost of three 155mm artillery barrages. “As we scale the capability, we are using it to fight in front of us—a 'drone contact layer,’” said Bell.