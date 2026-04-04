U.S. Air Force A-10 Destroys Iranian Small Boats in Strait of Hormuz

The A-10 also fires the Maverick, an air-to-ground missile, in service since the Vietnam era. The weapon has in recent years received an upgraded laser-seeker along with new software configurations to better enable it to hit targets on the run. This could prove extremely effective targeting small maneuvering boats.The Maverick uses Semi-Active Laser, or SAL, guidance to follow a laser “spot” or designation from an aircraft itself, a nearby aircraft or ground asset to paint the target. The weapon can also use infrared and electro-optical or EO guidance to attack targets. It can use a point detonation fuse designed to explode upon impact or a delayed fuse allowing the missile to penetrate a structure before detonating as a way to maximize its lethal impact. It uses a 300-pound “blast-frag” warhead engineered to explode shrapnel and metal fragments in all directions near or on a designated target. This kind of munition, supported by laser targeting or even a proximity fuse, could prove effective against small boats on the move should on-the-move targets be designated or “painted” properly.